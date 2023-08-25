Eve Hames-Clarke, Callum Calway and Poppy Barnett will leave Westholme School to take their next steps in their dream careers.

Eve, of Whalley, achieved an incredible eight 9s and three 8s in her GCSEs.

“I'm thrilled with my results, and really excited to be continuing with my studies at Westholme in September."

Eve said one of the key moments from her time at Westholme was going on the World Challenge school trip to Vietnam and Cambodia.

“It was very exciting, and I made lots of memories there.”

During her time at Westholme, she has been a part of the drama , hockey, Greek, cricket, creative writing and maths enrichment clubs, as well as the choir and LAMDA Shakespeare and Musical Theatre.

“These clubs and experiences have helped me to build my skills in a variety of areas, and allowed me to build relationships with lots of different people.”

During her time at Westholme, she has also achieved her second degree black belt, the junior science award, LAMDA Shakespeare levels two and three, and multiple computing awards.

Callum, of Langho, is pursuing his ambition to become a pilot after achieving three 9s, two 8s, and three 7s in his GCSEs.

“Becoming a pilot is something I’ve always wanted to do.”

Callum also has a passion for business and is looking forward to the next stage of education after all the “hard work paying off” during his GCSEs.

Callum was part of the football team while at Westholme and his favourite memory of school was playing with his team at Ewood Park in Blackburn.

He will now go on to study Maths, Physics, and Economics at Westholme’s INSPIRED Sixth Form.

When asked if he had any advice for next year’s GCSE students, Callum said: “Hard work and consistency.”

Meanwhile, Kenya awaits budding wildlife conservationist Poppy Barnett.

Animal lover Poppy also secured her place at Westholme’s INSPIRED Sixth Form with her haul of GCSEs, describing her three 9s, three 8s, two 7s and two 6s as “fantastic”.

Poppy, of Ribchester, has her eyes set on a return to East Africa in the not-too-distant future as she hopes to return to Kenya – where she previously spent nine years – to take up wildlife conservation.

“I enjoy making a difference and doing something meaningful, so I have always wanted to go into wildlife conservation. I think Kenya is the best place for it – I loved living there.”

The 16-year-old will study Biology, Geography and EPR (Ethics, Philosophy and Religion) as she works her way towards her dream job.

It’s no surprise that the highlight of Poppy’s time at Westholme was a trip to Southeast Asia.

“There are so many trips and opportunities afforded to us – there’s so much to enjoy. We spent two weeks in Vietnam and Cambodia, which was definitely a highlight for me.”