Despite strong competition from schools across Lancashire, the West Craven team were awarded the Innovation prize after developing a form of educational software aimed at helping students to revise for their GCSEs.

Student Skye Houseman said: “I have learnt a lot during my time on the Young Enterprise project. I have improved my communication skills and developed a better bond with other students. I have learnt how to problem solve and work to deadlines. My teamwork has improved and I have developed skills that will help me in the future.”

West Craven’s Young Enterprise coordinator, Mrs Thompson said: “A huge well done to our students who have been really committed to the programme. They’ve attended regularly after school and put a lot of effort into fundraising events such as selling Christmas novelties, hosting a raffle with prizes kindly donated by Silentnight and producing Valentine’s Day sweet bags.

The West Craven Young Enterprise team

“The Young Enterprise programme has provided them with a fantastic insight into the world of business and inspired them to think about future careers.”

Earlier in the school year, the UK Young Enterprise President, William Salomon and Sharon Davies, chief executive of Young Enterprise visited West Craven High School.