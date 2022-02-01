Well-rounded students celebrated in first ever Holistic Awards presentation

The celebration not only focused on educational achievements but also leadership, communication skills and extra-curricular interests.

The bronze and silver holistic awards – custom-made pin badges - were presented to 45 students from Years 7, 8 and 9 as part of a whole school assembly in the school’s impressive professional theatre.

Dr Richard Robson, Principal at the Meins Road Independent school, explained: “Westholme School offers an ‘unrivalled holistic excellence’ bespoke to our school. The Holistic Award encourages the development of key skills outside the classroom preparing all our pupils for the 21st century workplace from a very young age.”

Recognition was given to students who had carried out an act of kindness, organised a charity event or had been selected to play for a sports team. Volunteering for tasks such as helping to deliver a whole school assembly were also praised.

To achieve the awards, which will be presented each term, students need to achieve a set number of credits in four key areas: academic, co-curricular, leadership, communication and service to school, and personal development.

Mrs Louise Cowan, who kick started the awards, said: “Actions speak louder than words. The Westholme Holistic Awards demonstrate the skills, confidence and achievements of students.

“We would like to say a huge congratulations to all those students who has achieved a Holistic Award. The Award recognises the commitment in all aspects of student life – both in and out of the classroom.”

The Awards were welcomed by students. Lewis Simpson in Year 8 was among the first cohort to achieve his bronze award.

He added: “There are such a wide variety of activities at Westholme in which you can earn credits – from sports, to drama, to leadership skills. The Holistic Awards encourage you to try things you may not have tried before.”

Olivia Ko, a year 9 student, said the introduction of the awards has encouraged her to try a range of classes – from performing arts, choir, digital leaders, and Spanish.

She said: “The clubs are one of the highlights of my day. I think it’s something quite unique to Westholme and it makes it very special.”

Jessica Johns in Year 7 agreed.

“The award celebrates students having a wide range of talents. I’m looking forward to having all three badges and aspiring others to achieve it too. It gives you an opportunity to show how you have grown.”

Oscar Hinks, in Year 8, said the Holistic Awards have given him the confidence to try new activities.