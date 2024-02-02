Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barrowford Primary School was a finalist in the Design4SDGs Design Challenge for its idea of an app that offers people daily tips and easy ways to help fight climate change.

Four pupils from the group were chosen to present the idea on stage in front of numerous industry experts when the school attended the world’s biggest EdTech show Bett UK 2024 in London last month.

“We had an amazing time. It was just an incredible opportunity for the children. They are so confident, not just confident speakers but so knowledgeable and what they talk about is so powerful as well.”