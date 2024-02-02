Watch our video for five easy ways to help protect the environment everyday, according to Barrowford Primary School pupils
Barrowford Primary School was a finalist in the Design4SDGs Design Challenge for its idea of an app that offers people daily tips and easy ways to help fight climate change.
Four pupils from the group were chosen to present the idea on stage in front of numerous industry experts when the school attended the world’s biggest EdTech show Bett UK 2024 in London last month.
“We had an amazing time. It was just an incredible opportunity for the children. They are so confident, not just confident speakers but so knowledgeable and what they talk about is so powerful as well.”
Watch our video above to find out more about the group’s experience, and for the pupils’ five top tips for helping to protect the environment.