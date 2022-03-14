Inspectors described St Stephen's C of E Primary as 'warm and welcoming' and praised staff for respecting the individuality of each pupil.

The report found that most pupils live up to the high expectations that leaders have of them and that pupils, including those with special educational needs, achieve well access a wide range of varied and interesting opportunities beyond the academic curriculum.

Parents and carers were keen to comment that 'St Stephen's is a fantastic school, it is like a family' and that 'staff are professional, approachable and helpful'.

St Stephen's Primary School, Burnley, has been rated good by Ofsted inspectors

Ofsted stated that 'school leaders at St Stephen's have designed a curriculum that is ambitious, enjoyable and it meets the needs of the pupils'. They recognised that many subjects are logically planned and sequenced.

Headteacher Mrs J Roberts said that St Stephen's puts reading at the heart of learning and Ofsted supported this by stating that 'story sessions in early years are a magical experience for children and that well trained staff deliver the school's phonics programme effectively'. Pupils explained the school reading motto 'reading gives wings to our imaginations' to inspectors.

Pupils access a wide range of opportunities to widen their awareness of the world around them through a range of trips and clubs. Pupils develop global links by supporting children in Sierra Leone to have access to an education.

Inspectors said that staff are well trained in safeguarding and arrangements are effective,

In order to make further improvements, the report said that leaders need to ensure that the curriculums clearly and consistently identify the essential knowledge that they want pupils to learn and retain and subject leaders need to make detailed checks to ensure that the curriculums are working in practice due to the restrictions of the pandemic.

Mrs Roberts said: 'I am overjoyed that the continuous dedication and hard work of all the staff, families and children and has been recognised by Ofsted.

"We are very fortunate to have tremendous support from our skilled and experienced governors who volunteer a lot of their time in order to govern the school effectively. We value our close relationship with the church which has also been a huge contributor to our success.

"We pride ourselves on living out the Christian values and our vision statement which is to 'Learn, Grow and Achieve Together Through God's Love.'

"We are a place where all children, regardless of their background are nurtured and loved. We are a school where children are inspired to grow a passion for lifelong learning.

"I would like to see all children fulfil their potential in order to contribute to a better global society as happy, responsible and productive citizens. It is so rewarding to see the children develop their self-esteem and confidence.

"Staff at St Stephen's like to provide opportunities through our ambitious curriculum to develop children spiritually, socially and emotionally. I am so proud of our St Stephen's family who share the same vision as our community.