Visit to country's top university was plain sailing for these Burnley students

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six students from Blessed Trinity RC College pupils visited the university and delivered speeches on subjects important to them.

The event, billed The Oxford Boat Race, was organised by Nelson and Colne College.

The Blessed Trinity RC College students who went to Oxford University to give a series of presentations on a variety of subjects close to their hearts

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Year 10 Sebastian Bernabe said: "We had to write a 1,500 word dissertation on a subject and research it and then deliver it at Oxford University."

The subjects included 'Are modern day beauty standards toxic?' 'Is the British farming industry in crisis?' and 'Is love at first sight real?'

Pupil Character Development teacher Louise Place said: “Throughout the year pupils attend a variety of sessions to develop research and presentation skills.

“They independently produced a research paper and presentation which they delivered at Queens College at Oxford University.

“This was a fantastic opportunity to see the prestigious university, tour the grounds, city and meet students.