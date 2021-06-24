University courses for adults now an option in East Lancashire

Charlotte Scheffmann, Dean of Higher Education at Nelson and Colne College Group University Centre

A first-of-its-kind partnership, it offers a string of benefits to students in East Lancashire who are looking to achieve a degree on their doorstep.

Many of the new qualifications offered through the University Centre will have the renowned award of Liverpool John Moores University, a hallmark of quality.

The partnership means that the University Centre can meet the demands of changing market and economic trends by providing higher education courses which provide for the needs of industry and employers.

Students studying Higher Education with the University Centre also benefit from the partnership by being able to access a range of LJMU resources to support their studies.

The partnership has been announced as the University Centre launches a new offer of high-quality university level provision aimed at supporting East Lancashire residents in their careers.

Delivery of these will take place at either the Nelson and Colne College University Centre or the Accrington and Rossendale College University Centre.

Courses offered with the award of Liverpool John Moores University from September 2021 cover business, law and finance; computing; construction; engineering; health and social sciences; and sport.

Charlotte Scheffmann, Dean of Higher Education at Nelson and Colne College Group University Centre, said: “The new partnership between Liverpool John Moores University and our University Centre really does change the game in terms of the university level qualifications we can offer people in East Lancashire to support them with their career aspirations.

“The partnership marries up the outstanding reputations for educational excellence that we share, and for our adult students in East Lancashire, it means our offer is always industry-relevant, serves the communities well that we support, and that no qualification in our provision will be without progression opportunities locally or regionally.”

Peter Byers, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of LJMU, welcomes the partnership. He said: “Our mission is to transform lives through education and create opportunities for communities.

“This partnership between Liverpool John Moores University and the Nelson and Colne College Group means we can, together, bring education direct to students in a way which is impactful and linked to job opportunities in the area. All with the backing of our research expertise and quality teaching resources from the university.”

Adults looking to study HE flexibly, affordably and locally will have the chance to speak in-person to the University Centre’s expert teaching teams during Adult and HE Advice Events.

The first of these will take place at Accrington and Rossendale College on Wednesday June 30th, from 4-30pm until 7-30pm. The second will take place on Monday July 5th at Nelson and Colne College, from 4-30pm until 7-30pm. These are appointment only events and can be booked on the website: universitycentre.nelsongroup.ac.uk/event/higher-education-advice-events/

The full range of new courses offered by Nelson and Colne College Group University Centre can be explored through a new University Centre website at universitycentre.nelsongroup.ac.uk/.

The site includes a new selection of downloadable sector guides, as well as student success stories and personal profiles of the University Centre’s industry expert tutors, and information about studying Higher Education with the University Centre.