Triple Times Higher Education Awards shortlisting success for UCLan

UCLan Burnley

Widely regarded at the 'Oscars of higher education', the University has been commended in the categories: ‘Outstanding Contribution to the Local Community’, ‘Outstanding Research Supervisor of the Year’ and ‘Most Innovative Teacher of the Year’.

This year the successful nominees were picked from a record haul of nearly 600 entries. The awards celebrate achievements during the 2019-20 academic year during the Covid-19 pandemic and cover the full range of university activity exemplifying the talent, dedication and innovation of individuals and teams across all aspects of university life.

In the award entry for ‘Outstanding Contribution to the Local Community’ the University’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic was highlighted which included the mobilisation of 20 final-year medical students and more than 300 nursing students to graduate early and join the medical frontline.

The work of UCLan’s Dr Clive Palmer, senior lecturer in Sport, PE and the Outdoors, was recognised in the ‘Outstanding Research Supervisor of the Year’ category. In his nomination form Clive is described as an inspirational research supervisor, exceeding expectations to promote a learning culture in the research community.

Responding to the pandemic, Clive created an online community: Clive’s Learning Shack, as a hub, meeting place and resource centre to support his students and staff.

Dr Palmer said: “It is an honour to be shortlisted for this prestigious Times Higher Award, and with it, such a privilege to have supervised (and be working with currently) such talented people on their research projects. In truth, their ideas are so vibrant and exciting, they make me look good."

Highlighted within the ‘Most Innovative Teacher of the Year’ category, was the work of Dr David Wareing, lecturer in Medical Microbiology.

Dr Wareing said: “I am absolutely delighted. I am also really grateful for the support of colleagues and the wonderful feedback from students on how they have enjoyed the learning experiences that we have created for them.”