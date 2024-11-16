Top sports mark for St Michael and St John's Primary School

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

St Michael and St John’s Roman Catholic Primary School are sports mad after hitting the top mark again!

The Clitheroe school was awarded the Platinum Award from the School Games – the highest they can achieve – for the second time.

This award is for schools who have achieved the bronze, silver and gold level marks in the past and then, due to their consistently gold medal achievements, are awarded Platinum, which lasts for two years.

“We were awarded Platinum two years ago and then have been presented with it again recently,” said Headteacher Zoe Mabbott.

“It’s extremely important to us as it’s about our commitment to sport in a competitive and internal environment, just getting everyone involved, and celebrates the range of opportunities and experiences in different sports we give all our pupils in every year group.”