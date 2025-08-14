Top marks for Accrington student destined for silver screen success

Nelson and Colne College BTEC student Tom Butterworth earned a triple distinction* in his media BTEC – the highest possible grade.

After making an early change in his further education journey – switching from A Levels to a BTEC course in his first week – Tom’s choice has paid off as he celebrates achieving the top mark.

Tom accrued over 100 hours of work placements across various forms of media, discovering a passion for video and film production.

With placements ranging from social media manager at Nelson Football Club to videographer at seven-time UK number one Jess Glynne’s concert, he gained a full insight into the media landscape.

Tom Butterworth

Speaking about his experience, he said: “It was amazing. From start to finish, it was the right course for me, and it gave me so many different experiences that have shaped my future.

“The placements have really opened my eyes to the paths that are out there, and the course enabled me to hone in on the skills I enjoy to really master them.”

Tom’s passion for videography will lead him to the UK’s home for media as he undertakes a film production course at Salford University.

The 18 -year-old’s long term goal is provide others with the opportunities he has had, with dreams of opening a film school after a career in videography.