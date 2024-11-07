Thumbs up for St Michael and St John's

It’s thumbs up from the pupils at St Michael and St John’s Catholic Primary School after a recent inspection.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was carried out by the Catholic School’s Inspectorate where the Clitheroe school got the top marks following on from a ‘Good’ Ofsted report in 2023.

In the latest report, the school was praised for: “Consistently good teaching and high expectations with a well-planned curriculum which leads to outstanding outcomes for the pupils.“Standards of pupils’ work are high and their level of enjoyment and engagement is commendable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report also highlighted the staff at the school, under Headteacher Zoe Mabbott, stating: “The staff team, under the outstanding leadership of the headteacher, have excellent relationships with the children and the parents and provide a strong capacity for improvement.

St Michael and St John's celebrate top report

“The pupils are a credit to their school and its community. They behave exceptionally well. They have strong attitudes to learning and have developed an impressive level of confidence, assertiveness and eloquence in the context of kind, respectful and meaningful friendships.”

Headteacher Zoe Mabbott said: "We are very proud that our strengths as a school at the heart of the community have been recognised. We pride ourselves on this and the report highlighted all the positives at our fantastic school.”