Thomas Whitham Sixth Form is a great Gatsby careers adviser

Thomas Whitham Sixth Form is celebrating after smashing its careers guidance targets.

The Gatsby Benchmarks are a framework of eight guidelines that define the best careers provision in schools and colleges.

The sixth form has been working with Pendleside Hospice chief executive Helen McVey, who has acted as its enterprise edviser and will continue to help the sixth form with its Careers Education Information and Guidance programme.

The sixth form has also benefitted from the support of careers company Inspira and its enterprise coordinator Kay Vaughan.

Amina Begun and Andrew Newnes from the sixth form will be attending an awards ceremony at the Lancashire Enterprise Adviser Network and Careers Hub Annual Celebration on June 20th.

Amina Begum, who leads on careers at the sixth form, said: “We would like to say thank you to all the employers and universities for all their support to the staff and students, and look forward to what we have planned for over this term and in the next academic year. We really appreciate your support in the exciting events we have lined up for our students.

“Our careers programme is something that is incredibly important to us here at Thomas Whitham. Part of every student’s journey is readying them for whatever is next, and to ensure they’re in a position to be the very best version of themselves in a competitive world.

“We’re really grateful to Helen McVey, and to all of the local employers who’ve supported us."