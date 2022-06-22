This is when the school summer holidays begin and end for pupils in Lancashire - and other school holiday dates for 2022/23

School’s out for summer!

By Jon Peake
Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 4:28 pm
Updated Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 4:29 pm

Well not quite, but it’s not far off.

Yesterday (Tuesday) was the official start of summer and and what a glorious start it was, with the mercury topping 20 degrees.

It looks like the weather is going to be particularly hot this year with a number of heatwaves predicted in the summer months.

Schools break up for the summer towards the end of July

If you’re braving the travel chaos and planning a getaway, these are the dates for school holidays for schools in the Lancashire County Council catchment area for summer 2022 and into 2023.

2022

Summer holidays: July 25 (Monday) to August 31 (Wednesday).

First day back: September 1 (Thursday).

Autumn half term: October 24 (Monday) to October 28 (Friday).

Christmas holidays: December 19 (Monday) to January 2, 2023 (Monday).

2023

Spring half term: February 13 (Monday) to February 17 (Friday).

Spring holidays: April 3 (Monday) to April 14 (Friday).

Summer half-term: May 29 (Monday) to June 2 (Friday).

Summer holidays: July 24 (Monday) to August 31 (Thursday).

