News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

These are the 12 secondary schools and colleges in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble with an 'outstanding' Ofsted rating

It’s the highest rating schools and colleges can obtain in the country.

By Aimee Seddon
40 minutes ago

With applications for secondary school places in Lancashire closing next Monday (October 31), we’ve collected all of those in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble who have been deemed the very best in the county.

In total, 13 schools and colleges across the three areas are currently rated as ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted – six in Preston, two in Chorley and four in South Ribble.

Take a look at the schools below, orded by the most recently inspected:

1. Outstanding secondary schools

Take a look at which secondary schools in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble are rated the best.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

2. Oliver House School (an independent specialist school)

Oliver House School on Hallgate, Chorley, was given an outstanding rating in their most recent inspection report on June 23 2022.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

3. Eden Boys' School, Preston

Eden Boys' School, Preston on Adelaide Street, Preston, was given an outstanding rating in their most recent inspection report on November 20 2020.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

4. Our Lady's Catholic High School

Our Lady's Catholic High School on St Anthony's Drive, Fulwood, was given an outstanding rating in their most recent inspection report on Novermber 12 2020.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
OfstedSouth RibbleChorleyPrestonLancashire
Next Page
Page 1 of 4