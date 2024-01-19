News you can trust since 1877
Themis apprenticeship careers event returns bigger and better at Burnley College

Employers keen to harness the power of highly-skilled, motivated Apprentices are flocking to Burnley College this month as the hugely-successful Themis Apprenticeship Careers Event returns for another year.
By Dominic Collis
Published 19th Jan 2024, 11:34 GMT
It is the ideal opportunity for apprentices looking for employment in a wide variety of sectors to talk to the leading names in industry from around Lancashire and beyond – from SMEs to global aerospace giants.

The Themis Apprenticeship Careers Event offers all those considering an apprenticeship route to career success the opportunity to:

Meet top employers in a wide range of industries; discover the very latest apprenticeship vacancies; talk to industry-expert Themis tutors and trainers; access advice and guidance on becoming a Themis apprentice; view industry-standard workshops and learning suites; start the Themis apprenticeship recruitment process.

Exterior of Burnley College Sixth Form in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin StuttardExterior of Burnley College Sixth Form in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Exterior of Burnley College Sixth Form in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

More than 45 leading employers, many ready to recruit their next Apprentice, are expected to attend on Wednesday, January 24th from 5-30pm to 8pm at Burnley College, Princess Way.

Hannah Cutler, head of apprenticeships at Burnley College, said: “There will be employer stands and exhibitions, the opportunity for employers and potential apprentices to network and lots of information on why Apprenticeships are a great choice after GCSEs, as well as how they are vital for business development.

“We know that, in previous years, the Themis Apprenticeship Careers event has been the place where employers have first met their ideal apprentice – that individual who has been integral in transforming their business and becoming a #futureboss.

“The Themis Apprenticeship Careers Event is a highlight in the calendar for hundreds of ambitious, potential apprentices who are keen to meet employers and make a great first impression.”

