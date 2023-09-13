The Pennine Trust has launched a new project in Colne to help nursery children boost their maths skills.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Trust is working in collaboration with the National Children’s Bureau, Newtown Nursery, Park Primary, Lord Street Primary and Laneshaw Bridge Primary to help raise early achievement in mathematics as children transition from nursery to reception settings.

The Making it REAL project – delivered through a series of home visits and events with teachers and practitioners – encourages parents to engage their children in everyday maths activities that can be done at home, without needing to buy expensive toys or special equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Research has shown that a strong early home learning environment is closely linked to better mathematics attainment at age eleven.

Illustration picture shows children playing in the classroom on the first day of the new school year. (Photo by LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Lisa Finnegan, Deputy CEO of The Pennine Trust and Churchill Fellow who helped to secure funding for the project, said: “I am delighted to have been able to draw on my Fellowship to secure this funding, which will directly support children and families in Colne as they make the important transition from nursery to primary school.

"Early mathematical development is an area of interest and passion drawn from my Fellowship project in Shanghai in 2016. I am delighted I can now apply

this learning to impact positively in the local area. We aim to nurture strong partnerships with parents to support them to develop their children’s mathematical understanding.