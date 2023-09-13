The Pennine Trust and the National Children’s Bureau launch new project to help Colne nursery children boost their maths skills
The Trust is working in collaboration with the National Children’s Bureau, Newtown Nursery, Park Primary, Lord Street Primary and Laneshaw Bridge Primary to help raise early achievement in mathematics as children transition from nursery to reception settings.
The Making it REAL project – delivered through a series of home visits and events with teachers and practitioners – encourages parents to engage their children in everyday maths activities that can be done at home, without needing to buy expensive toys or special equipment.
Research has shown that a strong early home learning environment is closely linked to better mathematics attainment at age eleven.
Lisa Finnegan, Deputy CEO of The Pennine Trust and Churchill Fellow who helped to secure funding for the project, said: “I am delighted to have been able to draw on my Fellowship to secure this funding, which will directly support children and families in Colne as they make the important transition from nursery to primary school.
"Early mathematical development is an area of interest and passion drawn from my Fellowship project in Shanghai in 2016. I am delighted I can now apply
this learning to impact positively in the local area. We aim to nurture strong partnerships with parents to support them to develop their children’s mathematical understanding.
"Thank you to all the staff, leaders and parents in our partner schools who are working hard to ensure the project is a resounding success.”