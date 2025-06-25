The Lancashire secondary schools with the lowest GCSE English and maths results

The Department for Education (DfE) has published its performance data for the county’s school’s according to the percentage of pupils attaining a grade 5 (old high grade C) or above in their English and maths GCSEs.

Whilst Progress 8 remains the main performance benchmark on which secondary schools are judged, how pupils perform in the core subjects of maths and English is still seen as pivotal to their future life-chances.

It’s why the DfE still publish a raw percentage performance for these two subjects, which are also given a double weighting when calculating each school’s Progress 8 score.

The main percentage on which schools are ranked is determined by the proportion of pupils achieving a grade 5 (strong pass) in maths and English, although a percentage figure is also published for pupils achieving a grade 4 (standard pass/low old grade C) in the two core subjects.

Take a look below at the lowest attaining Lancashire schools based on maths and English GCSE results in 2024.

Special and independent schools have not been included in the list.

Lowest attaining schools based on maths & English

Fulwood Academy 27.4 per cent of pupils achieved a grade 5 or above in English & Maths GCSEs in 2024

Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Engineering College 26.9 per cent of pupils achieved a grade 5 or above in English & Maths GCSEs in 2024

Bay Leadership Academy 26.3 per cent of pupils achieved a grade 5 or above in English & Maths GCSEs in 2024