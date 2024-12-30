The Dog Mentor Programme UK: Buddy is Ivy's buddy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Buddy the dog is providing a calm influence on pupils at St Mary’s Roman Catholic Primary School.

Buddy, a French Bulldog, belongs to Headteacher Caroline Boden and he has been on The Dog Mentor Programme UK. This programme means Buddy helps with the social, emotional and mental health of pupils in the Langho school.

One Year 4 pupil Ivy Sharples has found Buddy has helped her a lot and she made herself and Miss Boden special ‘Buddy’ merchandise!

Miss Boden said: “Buddy has been in school a couple of years now and we have found he has a calming influence on some pupils.

Caroline Boden and Ivy Sharples with St Mary's Langho therapy dog Buddy

“Ivy has taken it upon herself to be his chief trainer and she is helping in getting Buddy to lie down and hopefully walk around school without his lead on.

“She loves her role with Buddy and she made me a lovely cap with ‘Buddy’s Trainer’ on it and she has one for herself.”

Ivy said: “I don’t have a dog at home so I have adopted Buddy when I am at school.”