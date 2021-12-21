Teachers and pupils celebrate new head's first term at 100-year-old Clitheroe school

Deborah Frost

Deborah Frost started as headteacher in September 2021, following her previous roles of both business manager and assistant head at the private school, based on Ribblesdale Avenue.

Deborah worked closely with the previous headteacher, Jonathan Harrison (proprietor and executive headteacher) since first joining the school in 2015.

Speaking of her first term, Deborah said: “I was fortunate to work directly with the previous headteacher, Jonathan, and learn and understand the vision of the school directly from him. When Jonathan decided to step away from the role after 10 years, it felt the natural and logical next step for my career to take the head position. Moorland is a fantastic school. We have a really close family feel and I am proud to know every child that attends our school.

Moorland Private School, Clitheroe

“I want to utilise the skills from my previous roles and combine them with the knowledge that I have learnt from Jonathan to help lead the school in its next exciting chapter. We’re already well known as a Centre of Excellence for both ballet and football, but I want to extend that further and really showcase the academic excellence that we deliver at Moorland.”

The first term of the 2021/2022 academic year has seen the return of school favourites including Harvest Festival celebrations, nativity plays and class performances.

Deborah added: “It’s been fantastic to have all our children back in our classrooms and to be able to welcome their parents and guardians back through our doors. Our pastoral team have worked tirelessly to make sure that each and every child has been reassured on returning to school life and they will continue to deliver this support throughout the next term.”

The next term will see pupils prepare for mock exams, the return of school trips as well as the introduction of new education initiatives to support career planning.