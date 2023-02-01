Teacher strikes: which Pendle schools will be closed on Wednesday, February 1st, 2023

Some schools will see partial closures, and will only remain open to Year 11s, vulnerable pupils, and children of key workers due to the first of seven planned strikes.

Teachers who are members of the National Education Union in England and Wales (NEU) are campaigning across the country for a pay rise that at least matches an increase in prices.

North-West schools will only be affected by four of the seven days of strike action planned for February and March.

Pendle Vale College.

They will occur on: Wednesday, February 1st; Tuesday, February 28th; Wednesday, March 15th; and Thursday, March 16th.

A 90.44% majority of the total turnout of NEU teacher members voted for strike action in England.

Here is everything you need to know about which Pendle schools will be closed this Wednesday:

Bradley Primary School - AM: Year 1, 2, and 3 - part school closure; PM: Year 1, 2, and 3 - part school closure.

Colne Primet Primary School – whole school closure all day.