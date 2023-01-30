Teacher strikes: which Burnley schools will be closed on Wednesday, February 1st, 2023

Several Burnley high schools will close this week as teachers strike over pay.

Some schools will see partial closures on Wednesday and will only remain open to Year 11s, vulnerable pupils, and children of key workers due to the first of seven planned strikes.

Teachers who are members of the National Education Union in England and Wales (NEU) are campaigning across the country for a pay rise that at least matches an increase in prices.

North-West schools will only be affected by four of the seven days of strike action planned for February and March.

They will occur on: Wednesday, February 1st; Tuesday, February 28th; Wednesday, March 15th; and Thursday, March 16th.

A 90.44% majority of the total turnout of NEU teacher members voted for strike action in England.

Here is everything you need to know about which Burnley schools will be closed this Wednesday:

1 . Sir John Thursby Community College Sir John Thursby Community College in Eastern Avenue will only be open for vulnerable pupils and children of keyworkers. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

2 . The Heights The Heights in Burleigh Street, Burnley, will be open as normal to all pupils. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic College Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic College in Ormerod Road will only be open for Year 11s and vulnerable pupils. Photo: National World Photo Sales

4 . Unity College Unity College, Towneley, Holmes Street, will only be open to Year 11s, vulnerable pupils and children of critical workers. Photo: National World Photo Sales