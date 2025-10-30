Student Learning Hub wins top design award

Caption – Designed with students, learning and sustainability in mind, the award winning Industry Hub at Burnley College.

Construction and woodwork learners in East Lancashire are truly at the “cutting-edge” as Burnley College’s Industry Hub has been crowned College Project of the Year at the prestigious Education Estates Awards.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The win recognises how the building's exceptional design directly elevates the student experience and skills development.

Burnley College fought off competition from eight other projects across the country to secure the top award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Industry Hub, designed by ABW Architects, provides an inspirational, purpose-built environment where learners can flourish, integrating learning into the very fabric of the building.

Features include an eco-conscious construction, extensive views into the workshops allowing visitors to and fellow students to see what’s being created, a serene lakeside setting and inspiring use of materials.

The use of varied timber species throughout the structure, including Birch for wall linings, a Douglas Fir slatted entrance wall, Cedar canopy linings, and an Oak staircase allows students to see and learn from the materials used in high-end construction daily.

Finance Director Stuart Arnfield, who collected the award, said it was a special moment: “It is a real honour for the college to win the award, which celebrates the amazing Industry Hub building, the fantastic space we have on campus for our students and the positive impact that the college environment has on our student experience and success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The award commended the highest quality architectural design from ABW Architects, the impressive joinery and timber work in the building that inspires our woodworking students and the purpose-built spaces for specialist training.

“We worked long and hard with ABW to design a building which would not only be a truly innovative workplace for learners to build on their skills, but somewhere which was a pleasure to work in and will be future-proof.”

The Industry Hub is the latest success in a long-standing collaboration between Burnley College and ABW Architects. This partnership has consistently delivered adaptable, future-focused campus environments that put student passion and progress at the forefront, reaffirming the College’s mission of "Building Futures and Changing Lives".

Learn more about our industry-leading facilities at www.burnley.ac.uk