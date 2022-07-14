UCU says college leaders must act now if they want to avoid a repeat of the disruption of strike action in May and June, which impacted thousands students.

The union is demanding the colleges increase pay to meet the cost of living crisis. Since 2009 pay in further education has fallen behind inflation by 35% and the pay gap between school and college teachers stands at around £9k.

In 2021, the Westminster government announced an 8.4% increase in funding targeted at those in England aged 16-17 years old, the biggest rise in funding for further education

Burnley College staff could strike in September according to the UCU

in more than decade and coming after £240m in additional funding announced in 2018.

Pay rises were agreed earlier in the year at Hopwood Hall College and Bury College, and UCU is calling for employers across the region to follow their lead and agree to improved pay offers.

UCU regional official Martyn Moss said: “Industrial action is a last resort but following the repeated refusal of employers to give staff a proper pay rise we have been left with no

choice but to announce further strikes.

"That staff at these colleges are prepared to lose another two days’ pay, shows the strength of feeling amongst staff and we encourage employers to listen.