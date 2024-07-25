Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A local little girl has stars in her eyes after landing a role in the West End production of Matilda.

Stonyhurst St Mary’s pupil Bea has secured the role of Amanda Thripp in the West End production of Roald Dahl classic “Matilda”. Bea is scheduled to depart from Stonyhurst this week to commence her rehearsals for the prestigious role.

Since the age of three, Bea's passion for dance has been nurtured by the McLaren Dance Company in Rawtenstall and her dedicated ballet tutors. Over the years she has participated in numerous dance competitions across the country, clinching the title of British cabaret champion at just four years old.

At the same age, she impressively earned the runner-up spot in the All-England competition, facing off against competitors up to three years her senior. Bea's talents were further highlighted last year with an appearance on "Britain's Got Talent" and her first professional engagement in the classic musical “Oliver”.

This year, Bea earned a scholarship to the prestigious Joffrey Ballet School in New York and was slated to compete in the Youth American Grand Prix in Italy. Despite these exciting opportunities, the chance to perform in London's West End was an offer she couldn't refuse, underscoring her rising star in the world of dance and theatre.

From her earliest days at Stonyhurst St Mary’s Hall, Bea has demonstrated remarkable talent and dedication in the performing arts. She has flourished under the guidance of the school’s outstanding Drama Department, receiving LAMDA coaching from Chloe Carrington, a seasoned actress with roles in notable productions like the Jersey Boys World Tour and Moulin Rouge.

In addition to Chloe’s mentorship, Bea has also benefited from the expertise of Kate Hodkinson, the Head of Drama at Stonyhurst St Mary’s Hall, who is an accomplished public speaker, actor, and singer with extensive professional experience in television and touring theatre.

During her time at Stonyhurst, Bea has taken on significant roles, including a lead in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and a part in the professional staging of Oliver at Leeds Playhouse. Her impressive performances have led to exceptionally high marks in two Musical Theatre LAMDA examinations, showcasing her burgeoning talent and the robust arts education provided by Stonyhurst.

As Bea undertakes her role in London, she will simultaneously continue her academic studies. Stonyhurst is dedicated to ensuring that her education remains a top priority, facilitating her completion of schoolwork remotely with her mother's assistance, thereby maintaining a balanced approach to her academic and theatrical commitments.

“The entire community at Stonyhurst is immensely proud of Bea and her exceptional accomplishment,” stated Kate Hodkinson, Head of Drama at Stonyhurst St Mary’s Hall.

“Her selection for this coveted role underscores her talent and the calibre of drama education at Stonyhurst. We wish her every success in this exciting new chapter and are committed to supporting her throughout her journey.”

