St Theodore's and St Hilda's School reunion planned in Burnley
Former pupils from the Class of 2004 at St Theodore's and St Hilda's are being invited to a reunion.
The event has been organised by Salvatore Leone for his yearmates who received ther GCSE results 20 years ago (pupils that attended 1999-2004).
Salvatore said: “I've set up a Facebook group and managed to add quite a few pupils that were in my year but I'm reaching out to all.”
The reunion is taking place at Hidden on Cow Lane in Burnley on Saturday August 17th, from 2pm.