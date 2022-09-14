St Michael and St John's RC Primary School in Lowergate offered every pupil at least one free swimming lesson in the first week of term in the heated pool, which was delivered to its grounds by Pro Sport. The pool was open for use by the community during the summer holidays before being enjoyed by pupils.

The scheme is just one of the reasons that St Michael and St John's has jumped up from Gold to Platinum in the School Games Mark Awards, which rewards staff’s dedication to providing children with opportunities to play and compete in sport.

Speaking about the importance of making both swimming lessons and sports in general accessible to all children, Andrew Smith, deputy headteacher, said: “Swimming is a life skill, and we want sport to be equally offered to everybody, no matter their age or background.

Year 6 pupils Noah, Erin, Alice and Max at St Michael and St John's RC Primary School in Clitheroe.

"As a school, we’re very proud to be recognised for the sports we offer. We consider it to a strength at our school and our children are proud to represent us.”

The school has also worked with other partners to provide physical activities to pupils, including Accrington Stanley and Blackburn Rovers Football Clubs who delivered healthy eating and exercise programmes.

St Michael and St John's will also host a cross country tournament with other Ribble Valley schools in October, and provide regular opportunities to play football and netball.