St Mary Magdalene's RC Primary School in Burnley celebrates its 50th anniversary
A Burnley school is celebrating its 50th anniversary.
St Mary Magdalene's RC Primary School invited families to Mass and a 70s picnic party, exploring the culture from the era and how the school looked when it was built on the Clifton Farm Estate in 1975.
Former headteacher Mr Ferguson brought in old staff photos and met with past pupils who now have youngsters at the school.
Current headteacher, Mrs Loughran, called it a “wonderful” day, adding: “St Mary Magdalene's School looks forward to celebrating the next 50 years!"