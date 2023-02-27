Specsavers Burnley branch presented the vests to St Peter’s C of E Primary School to help pupils stay safe while on school trips and on learning events outside the classroom.

Store director David Cleasby said: ‘By providing the high visibility jackets we can help to tackle concerns around road safety and make it easier for children to be seen. Though the days are getting longer, the wintery weather isn’t over yet and the high vis jackets are valuable all year round for making sure students can be seen clearly.

‘As part of the initiative, we are also hoping to raise awareness of regular eye tests for children, as untreated sight problems can lead to more serious issues long term if not addressed.’