News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Specsavers Opticians presents high vis jackets to Burnley's St Peter's C of E Primary School

High visibility vests, to ensure youngsters can be clearly seen when out and about, have been donated to a Burnley primary school.

By Sue Plunkett
53 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 3:00pm

Specsavers Burnley branch presented the vests to St Peter’s C of E Primary School to help pupils stay safe while on school trips and on learning events outside the classroom.

Read More
High five to the inspirational young people who are doing their hometown proud /...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Store director David Cleasby said: ‘By providing the high visibility jackets we can help to tackle concerns around road safety and make it easier for children to be seen. Though the days are getting longer, the wintery weather isn’t over yet and the high vis jackets are valuable all year round for making sure students can be seen clearly.

Specsavers in Burnley have donated a selection of hi vis jackets to St Peter's C of E Primary School in Burnley
Most Popular

‘As part of the initiative, we are also hoping to raise awareness of regular eye tests for children, as untreated sight problems can lead to more serious issues long term if not addressed.’

Claire Crowther, headteacher at St Peter's, said: “We’re very grateful for the donation to keep our pupils safe and clearly seen.’

Burnley