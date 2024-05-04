Six Lancashire schools have been shortlisted for the UK’s most prestigious education awards.

The Tes Schools Awards 2024 celebrate excellence across the education sector and those shortlisted will be invited to attend a glittering gala awards ceremony at London’s Grosvenor Hotel on June 21.

The best schools and teachers across the country - including schools in Preston and Leyland - have been shortlisted in this year’s Tes Awards - dubbed the ‘Oscars of education’.

These are the Lancashire schools which made the 2024 shortlist:

1 . Primary School of the Year , St Peter's, Farnworth St Peter's Primary School in Farnworth has been shortlisted for Primary School of the Year

2 . Inclusive school of the year , Oasis Academy, Oldham Oasis Academy Limeside in Oldham has been shortlisted for Inclusive school of the year

3 . Independent Prep School of the Year , Highfield Priory, Fulwood Highfield Priory in Fulwood, Preston has been shortlisted for Independent Prep School of the Year

4 . Headteacher of the Year (State) - Lynn Williams, St Peter's, Farnworth Headteacher Lynn Williams of St Peter's Primary School in Farnworth has been shortlisted for Headteacher of the Year (State)