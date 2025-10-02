Shuttleworth's Open Evening 2025

By Trina Hardacre
Contributor
Published 2nd Oct 2025, 10:40 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2025, 11:44 BST
Students enjoying the Open Eveningplaceholder image
Students enjoying the Open Evening
We were blown away by the interest in our Open Evening here at Shuttleworth on Thursday 25th September.

We had so many families visit us we could not fit everyone in the building for our speeches.

Anyone who missed the speeches or the evening, we have recorded them and they can be found on our website https://shuttleworthcollege.org/welcome/open-evening-2025/

If you have any other questions or queries in advance of making choices for September 26 please feel free to email us on [email protected]

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice