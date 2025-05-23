Seaside Special for Special Pupils

Every year Holly Grove organises a five-day residential in Blackpool for small groups of primary aged pupils for them to experience the resort’s beach, the tower and the circus.

For many it is their first time away from home and Ryan Sinclair, chief executive of Happy Days said: “These new experiences push the boundaries of what the children can achieve in the best possible and fun way. It not only helps with sensory awareness but improves their independence and life skills development.

“Thanks to a donation of £1,500 from the Wain Foundation we were able to help fund the trip.”

Holly Grove provides a specialist learning environment for pupils with a wide range of learning difficulties including moderate and severe learning difficulties, complex needs and autism with the seaside break a highlight for older pupils.

Katie Wood from the school said: “We are very grateful to both the Wain Foundation and Happy Days for making this trip possible.

“The children had the best time splashing in the sea and eating ice-cream. Being away from home is a major milestone in their development and visibly helps with their social and personal confidence.”

Happy Days is based in Hitchen in Hertforshire and helps create special experiences for special children right across the UK and since being founded 30 years ago more than 400,000 children have had a ‘Happy Day’ experience.

But the demand remains high and Ryan said: “Individual parents as well as groups and schools from all over the country write to us and pitch their idea. We take them each in turn and then set about raising the money to make their day happen.

“The waiting time can be up to 12 months as we work through the requests and we have to prioritise requests that are more urgent but we do get there.

“The response and the thanks from parents and children make it all worthwhile. I will never forget one little girl who said her day out: ‘made me smile in my tummy!’

“That’s what we do – how can we make the happiness happen.”

The Wain Foundation is the charitable arm of house builder and strategic land company the Wain Group, set up to support charities helping children and young people lead full and joyous lives.

