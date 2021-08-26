School's in for the summer at Blessed Trinity

More than 200 pupils every day spent a week at the school familiarising themselves and preparing for when they start in September.

Children enjoyed music, science, PE, English, maths, modern foreign languages, RE, art, design technology, textile lessons and more.

Every pupil received a branded drawstring bag, a pencil case, a water bottle and a T-shirt to help them get ready for secondary school.

“The pupils really enjoyed doing all the different subjects and getting to know each other,” said Head Of Year Seven Laura Kelly.

“It’s a chance for them to make themselves familiar with their surroundings so it doesn’t seem so daunting on their first day.

“They learnt about metal flame tests in science, tie dyed T-shirts in textiles, practiced orienteering in PE and learnt about musical patterns that repeat in music.

“The pupils were also split into forms and got to know their Form Tutors as well as taking part in House competitions.

“Every day a child was also nominated from each subject and they were given a certificate and voucher.

“As a reward there was also a visit from an ice cream van on Friday!”