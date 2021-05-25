Schoolboy (8) inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore completes 100 laps challenge

Despite the wet and windy weather, eight-year-old Alfie Holden, who attends Salesbury Primary School, laced his trainers and successfully completed Captain Tom’s 100 challenge in memory of what would have been the NHS fundraiser's 101st birthday.

Towards the end of the challenge, the youngster was cheered on by his grandparents, auntie and uncle and godparents. He walked the equivalent of 28 miles. To date he has raised £250, which the generous youngster wants to donate towards his school.

His mother, Clare, said: "We are immensely proud of Alfie who showed true grit and determination especially in awful weather conditions. He has never done anything like this before and he well and truly rose to the challenge. He completed his last 20 laps in strong wind and driving rain and he felt very proud of himself once he finished the challenge.

Alfie Holden proudly shows off his medal after completing the 100 laps challenge

"He has raised just over £250 to date and has had discussions with his teacher at school - I think they plan to spend the money on much-needed sports equipment.