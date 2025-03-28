Rotary Technology Tournament 2025 Sponsored by BAE Systems

By David Bleazard
Contributor
Published 28th Mar 2025, 14:54 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2025, 16:32 BST
The Rotary Technology Tournament final took place on Friday 14th March. Several years have passed since this event was last held due to Covid and unavoidable cancellations due to bad weather. So it was with a degree of trepidation that we re-launched this event in our area.

We had a great deal of interest from the schools and colleges, however we started the day with 9 schools taking part. Over 100 students were challenged to build a rocket launcher with pieces of doweling, card , elastic bands, paper cups and golf balls.

The students were all keen to get started at 9.30a.m. after a briefing from the Health & Safety Officer and the Chief Judge. Teams of 4from each school competed at 3 levels: Foundation – KS3, Itermediate-KS4 and Advanced – KS5. As part of the task a portfolio had to be created to show the design concept and construction details. Teams had to test their models on the test rigs to see if they met the challenge criteria.

With everyone busily engaged throughout the day, it was an exercise in having the right ideas, negotiating within the teams to iron out any issues and constructing an apparatus that would succeed in achieving the desired outcome.

After a closely fought contest the winners were;

Foundation – Bowland High School, Grindleton, Nr. Clitheroe.

Intermediate – Haslingden High School

Advanced – Senator Engineering (apprentices)

The event was organised and run by local Rotary clubs, including Accrington, Clitheroe, Church & Oswaldtwistle and Ribblesdale. BAE Systems’ Paul Earnshaw came to present the prizes. Accrington & Rossendale College hosted the event in their fabulous Sports Hall and provided welcome refreshments for the many judges and stewards.

Now the event has been re-introduced to schools and colleges locally we hall look forward with excitement to next year’s event.

Advanced winners, Apprentices from Senator Engineering with Paul Earnshaw of BAE Systems.

Intermediate Winners from Haslingden High School.

Students at work building their rocket launcher at Accrington College.

Foundation Winners from Bowland High School

