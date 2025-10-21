Rising rugby stars from Burnley College selected for next stage in training to play for England

Two talented young athletes from the Sale Sharks Girls Rugby Academy and Burnley College, have earned prestigious selections into the England Roses Player Development Group (PDG).

Niamh Hamer, 17, from Burnley and 16-year-old Olyssa Cruise, from Earby’s exceptional progress is a testament to their skill and their commitment to the college’s dedicated athlete development pathway that combines high-performance training with academic studies.

The England Roses PDG is the crucial first phase of the England Rugby Girls' Pathway, designed to develop fundamental rugby skills and athletic ability in promising young players.

The selection of Niamh and Olyssa is a testament to their hard work and the comprehensive skills set they’ve developed at Burnley College and with Sale Sharks.

(L-R) Olyssa Cruise, Lead Strength and Conditioning Coach Morgan Ogle and Niamh Hamer in the Elite Strength and Conditioning Gym at Fitness Evolution, Burnley College.

Both athletes are members of Burnley College’s Elite Athlete Programme. They then successfully achieved places on the Sale Sharks Girls Rugby Academy, where they benefit from a specialised high-performance support structure.

Niamh says it was time to progress: “I played at county level for four seasons and I felt like I was ready for the next step.

“From last season to this I’ve really developed with the help and support at Burnley College.

“I am excited for the further opportunities this PDG can offer me and the development I can make.”

Rugby continues to be her real focus, however she’s also interested in a medical career: “My dream is to play for Red Roses (England Women’s team), and this pathway will offer me the right opportunities to help get me there.

“I never imagined being able to combine sports development with my second passion, my academic studies in midwifery.

“During my course I’ve watched caesarean sections and births so it’s really prepared me for my chosen university pathway.

“Fitting my training around my placement around training will be a challenge but I’ve got plenty of people around me at the college who give me support and advice.”

Olyssa says she’s keen to reach her peak performance: “I first started playing rugby at 11 at West Craven Rugby Club. I moved over to union and met other girls who shared my passion.

“I got into Lancashire County and progressed to take part in the England trials.

“I was quite shocked to get in as it’s a competitive sport.

“I’m over the moon in getting onto the pathway. I’m excited to continue my development and reach peak performance.

“The coaches are really supportive. The facilities are much more advanced than anywhere I’d trained before and you get one to one personal training.”

As part of their membership of Sale Sharks Academy, Niamh and Olyssa get access to Fitness Evolution, the on-site strength, conditioning and recovery centre at Burnley College. Equipped with industry-level technology and pro-grade training environments, Fitness Evolution provides the tools necessary for athletes to reach their full potential and is used by professional athletes from throughout Burnley, Lancashire and beyond.

Morgan Ogle, Lead Strength and Conditioning Coach at Fitness Evolution said: "We are incredibly proud of Niamh and Olyssa's selection into the England Player Development Group.

“It is a fantastic recognition of their dedication and talent.

"Seeing these young people with such skill and ambition enables us to create a powerful pathway, which nurtures aspiring athletes from their early stages right through to elite-level contention, all while maintaining a strong academic background.

“They have used the facilities here at Fitness Evolution to the maximum, using our professional-standard conditioning and recovery facilities which are vital for supporting top-tier competitors."

