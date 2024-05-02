Ribblesdale High School in Clitheroe welcomes visitors from Ukraine
Ribblesdale High School offered a warm welcome to Ukrainian pupils touring the UK.
Staff and pupils were excited to meet their visitors and to offer an insight into the Clitheroe school’s Enrichment programme.
Mrs Mel Smith, from the school, said: “Our visitors engaged in a range of activities participating with enthusiasm and savouring every moment. Special gratitude to our very own Solomiia and Sofiia, who, having joined us from Ukraine and enriched our community for the past two years, graciously guided our guests on a tour of school.”
