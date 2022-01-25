Ribble Valley teen celebrates boosting exam grades
A Ribble Valley teen is celebrating after increasing his GCSE English by two grades.
Evan Hurley (18) originally gained a grade 3 in GCSE maths, but walked away with a grade 5 when he sat the exam at Blackburn College.
The former Ribblesdale High School pupil from Wilpshire, who is studying an extended diploma in music performance, said: “I gained a grade 3 in my English Language GCSE at school so have continued studying English whilst at Blackburn College. I got a grade 5 in the November 2021 exams, and I am really pleased.
“I wanted to pass my GCSE as I am hoping to go and study Audio Engineering at either the University of Salford or Leeds Beckett University. I needed to have gained at least a grade 4 to access these courses and give myself the best possible opportunity of going to university. I have now sent off my UCAS form - I put that I was expecting a grade 4!
“I’m looking forward to updating my UCAS form with my actual grade! I’m thrilled that I have got a grade 5 and exceeded my target. I chose to study music at Blackburn College as the facilities and tutors were the best by far. I went to look around other colleges, but Blackburn College’s music department and facilities are amazing.
“I am glad I have passed my GCSE. Not only does this mean that I no longer have to study GCSE English Language alongside my music course, but I can now concentrate on music and accessing university.”