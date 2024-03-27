Ribble Valley school dances its way to Blackpool Winter Gardens after winning the Mechanics Dance Festival in Burnley
These Ribble Valley pupils are celebrating after winning a dance competition in Burnley.
Read St John’s CE Primary School danced its way to victory when it represented the Ribble Valley at the Mechanics Dance Festival earlier this month. The pupils, aged seven to 11, were tasked with creating their own dance to the theme of “breaking boundaries”, which earned them first place in the competition at the Burnley Mechanics.
They will now represent Lancashire at the next round at of the competition at Blackpool Winter Gardens in April.
