Ribble Valley pupils are in for a treat when a TV star visits their school.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

BBC Sport and Channel 4 presenter Clare Balding will make a special appearance at the Croston Theatre at Westholme School in Blackburn next Wednesday, starting at 7pm.

Clare will introduce her new book Isle of Dogs, which explores the many roles man’s best friend fulfils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I have always been fascinated by the impact dogs have on our lives and the way they have shaped Britain across the centuries. In my book, I explore the characteristics of our favourite breeds and why we are drawn to them and what they bring out in us.”

Clare Balding is to appear at Westholme School, Blackburn, on Wednesday, November 8th. Photo by Alex Lake.

During her fact-finding journey across Britain, she witnessed dogs performing all kinds of functions, sometimes lifesaving, occasionally crime-solving and often simply providing companionship to those most in need.

Clare said the dogs that pulled at her heart strings the most were at Dogs for Good – where they were being trained from a young age for a full-time career helping people most in need.

“These dogs can open doors, load a washing machine, call a lift, help someone get dressed or undressed, pick up and bring necessary items and most of all sense when a human needs comfort or support when they are anxious.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Clare’s travels were able to confirm that we are a nation of dog lovers, she also sadly discovered that huge numbers of dogs are in rescue centres.

“There are more dogs in this situation than ever before in our history. We should be more responsible about where we source our dogs and how to spot irresponsible breeders or puppy farms.

“But, I was pleased to find that more holiday homes, hotels, and restaurants are dog friendly and that more employers are realising the benefit of having a dog-friendly workspace as well as schools using dogs to help children with reading or to provide a confidence boost.”

Clare studied English at Cambridge before becoming a trainee sports reporter at the BBC as well as a successful amateur jockey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her radio and TV career took off and since the late 1990s she has worked at seven Olympic and six Paralympic Games and well as multiple Commonwealth Games and Winter Olympics.