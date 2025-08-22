Results Day – Celebrating Success

GCSE Results Day has once again brought great celebration to Park High School, with students, families, and staff all sharing in the success!

Huge congratulations to our Year 11 students – your dedication, hard work, and perseverance across 5 years at Park High have truly paid off. Your accomplishments have paved the way for exciting opportunities as you embark on the next chapter of your lives beyond Park.

We are delighted to give special mention to the following students and recognition goes to Alfie Brett (former student of Lord Street Primary) who earned the distinguished title of top achiever for the Class of 2025. Alfie achieved 9 Grade 9’s and 1 Grade 8 putting him in the top 1% of the country!

The highest performing girl was Nameera Amin (former student of West Street Primary) closely followed by Sofia De Curtis (former student of Christ Church Primary) and Amelia Whalley (former student of Trawden County Primary).

The staff at Park High School are exceptionally proud of our students’ achievements during their time with us and how they have developed into amazing young people. We wish them every success and happiness as they continue their journeys.

“Today, we take immense pride in our students and their remarkable achievements. Their GCSE results stand as a true reflection of their hard work and determination. We are equally grateful for the continued support of their parents and the commitment of our dedicated staff who have guided them throughout this journey. As we celebrate these academic accomplishments, we also honour the resilience, character, and boundless potential of the outstanding young people at Park High School.” – Mrs. C. Eulert, Headteacher.

The CEO of Apex Collaborative Trust, John Tarbox, added: “Congratulations to everyone at Park High on the results achieved this year. We take great pride in the achievements of the students and the all-round support provided by staff. Best wishes go to everyone in the Class of 2025 as you move to the next stage of your education, and for future happiness.”