Ready, Steady, Read a new book at Burnley school

A Ready, Steady Read event, promoted by Usborne Books Representative, Alison Bennett, raised over £1,500 in sponsorship for the school in Thames Avenue, Burnley.

A contribution from Usborne Books meant the school received over £2,400 to spend on new books to support learning across the curriculum. Staff have selected books covering a wide range of topics including space, sustainability, computing, historical events and many more and there is still some money left over to add some new releases to the library throughout the year.

Mrs Macgregor, EYFS lead at Casterton Primary Academy, said: “The support for this reading fundraiser from children and their families has been inspiring. I never imagined that we’d raise so much money when we started, but the sponsorship money just kept coming in.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Ready, Steady Read event, promoted by Usborne Books Representative, Alison Bennett, raised over £1,500 in sponsorship for the school in Thames Avenue, Burnley.

“I’m very proud of everyone that took part and, to me, this shows how much we love reading at our school.”

The three children who raised the most sponsorship money were Lola Faye, Riley, Alanah and Ariah-Jayne. They each received a certificate, trophy from Greenslate Trophies in Burnley and a book to take home.