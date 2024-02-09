Random Acts of Kindness day one of suggestions students at Burnley's Blessed Trinity RC College put forward as part of new initiative
The ‘smart student council’ is an off shoot of the whole school council at Blessed Trinity RC College and allows students to log their ideas for what they would like to see happen in school and how it is run.
Curriculum Leader of Performing Arts Mrs Pagliuca said: "Random Acts of Kindness Day is to encourage kindness in school and will involve all pupils. "There will be stalls set up so pupils and staff can buy positive and inspiring postcards with a chocolate to give to someone else and spread kindness.
"Staff will also be included as pupils will be offering them 'just add hot water' coffee, tea and hot chocolate to show them someone care and appreciates them."