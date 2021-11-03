Pupils play teachers at Burnley primary school

St James' Lanehead pupils act out their aspirations

The day at St James' Lanehead in Briercliffe was launched by heart-warming and inspiring assembly in which a video was shown from an ex-pupil who is now a leading designer, breaking stereotypes within the profession.

Children had the opportunity to apply for roles within school where they could shadow in the profession they chose. For those not looking for a job within education videos and statements from ex-pupils were sent in to show the children exactly what they could achieve, from paramedic to ecologist, computer game designer to solicitor.

Children then took part in a variety of activities throughout the day linked to aspirations.

Pupil Carter said: "I enjoyed leading the worship today as headteacher, it has helped my confidence and really opened my eyes on the work it takes to run a school.

Fellow pupil Junior said: "I have really enjoyed the day and now understand the role of a site supervisor. I hope that I could get the opportunity to become one someday."

Jade Bradley, school business manager, said: "The children have had a fantastic day today learning about a variety of careers. The aim was to show children just exactly what a St James' pupil can achieve if they put their mind to it.

"Feedback from children and parents has been wonderful about just how much it has made a difference to the children and their life goals. I spotted some budding school staff in all areas of school throughout the day.

Headteacher Mrs Michelle Dugdale said: "St James' Lanehead is a wonderful happy school. We always speak to the children about being the best that they can be and what it means to have high aspirations. Within our school we teach a fabulous curriculum, and we ensure that all our pupils can flourish and leave to be well rounded and happy children.

"We have worked hard in school to promote high expectations and aspirations. Our pupils past and present, are fantastic and it really showed the love and care that this school brings to many generations. The pupils were inspired by learning all about the past pupils and how they have been successful.

"The day was also made special as the pupils applied for the variety of jobs. I personally, have had the great pleasure of seeing some of my past pupils, grow and flourish into young entrepreneurs and becoming simply amazing people who I am proud to have taught. St James' Lanehead really does live out its mission statement as we are 'All Special in God's Eyes'.

"A huge thank you to Mrs Bradley and Mrs Cassidy as they led this initiative in school, and it was such a worthwhile experience for everyone.

"I do think we have some future business managers, headteachers, deputy headteachers, welfare staff, office assistants, teachers and teaching assistants, site supervisors and cleaners in the making.