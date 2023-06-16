Pupils at St Mary's RC Primary School in Langho have a ball in their outdoor area
A Ribble Valley primary school is making the most of their fantastic grounds with 'Muddy Monday' and 'Welly Wednesday.’
Early Years Foundation Stage pupils at St Mary’s RC Primary in Langho have the chance to put on their waterproofs and wellingtons every week.
Head teacher Caroline Boden said: "They love it. We have an outdoor area with a bird watching den, a bug hotel and mud kitchen.
"We want our children to appreciate the outdoor life and be as active as possible and develop their core strength."