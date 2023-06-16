Early Years Foundation Stage pupils at St Mary’s RC Primary in Langho have the chance to put on their waterproofs and wellingtons every week.

Head teacher Caroline Boden said: "They love it. We have an outdoor area with a bird watching den, a bug hotel and mud kitchen.

Pupils at St Mary’s Primary School in Langho are making the most of their fantastic grounds with 'Muddy Monday' and 'Welly Wednesday.’

"We want our children to appreciate the outdoor life and be as active as possible and develop their core strength."

