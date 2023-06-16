News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy

Pupils at St Mary's RC Primary School in Langho have a ball in their outdoor area

A Ribble Valley primary school is making the most of their fantastic grounds with 'Muddy Monday' and 'Welly Wednesday.’
By Sue Plunkett
Published 16th Jun 2023, 14:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 14:38 BST

Early Years Foundation Stage pupils at St Mary’s RC Primary in Langho have the chance to put on their waterproofs and wellingtons every week.

Read More
Harry Styles fan from Burnley on 'cloud nine' after her idol wears her sunglass...

Head teacher Caroline Boden said: "They love it. We have an outdoor area with a bird watching den, a bug hotel and mud kitchen.

Pupils at St Mary’s Primary School in Langho are making the most of their fantastic grounds with 'Muddy Monday' and 'Welly Wednesday.’Pupils at St Mary’s Primary School in Langho are making the most of their fantastic grounds with 'Muddy Monday' and 'Welly Wednesday.’
Pupils at St Mary’s Primary School in Langho are making the most of their fantastic grounds with 'Muddy Monday' and 'Welly Wednesday.’
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We want our children to appreciate the outdoor life and be as active as possible and develop their core strength."

Pupils at St Mary’s Primary School in Langho are making the most of their fantastic grounds with 'Muddy Monday' and 'Welly Wednesday.’Pupils at St Mary’s Primary School in Langho are making the most of their fantastic grounds with 'Muddy Monday' and 'Welly Wednesday.’
Pupils at St Mary’s Primary School in Langho are making the most of their fantastic grounds with 'Muddy Monday' and 'Welly Wednesday.’
Pupils at St Mary’s Primary School in Langho are making the most of their fantastic grounds with 'Muddy Monday' and 'Welly Wednesday.’Pupils at St Mary’s Primary School in Langho are making the most of their fantastic grounds with 'Muddy Monday' and 'Welly Wednesday.’
Pupils at St Mary’s Primary School in Langho are making the most of their fantastic grounds with 'Muddy Monday' and 'Welly Wednesday.’
Related topics:Ribble Valley