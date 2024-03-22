Pupils At Brunshaw Primary visit local garden centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Year two pupils from Brunshaw Primary School visited Springfield Nursery this week. Learning about different plants and trees.

Walking to the garden centre, the children took in the sights of out local area, including woodland, the river and even the golf course.

Mike, from Springwood Nurseries, hosted the children, giving them an interesting talk about deciduous, evergreen trees. and the differences between annual and perennial plants. He even provided the children with some sun flower seeds, complete with the pots and soil to grow them.

Garden Centre