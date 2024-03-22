Pupils At Brunshaw Primary visit local garden centre
Year two pupils from Brunshaw Primary School visited Springfield Nursery this week. Learning about different plants and trees.
Walking to the garden centre, the children took in the sights of out local area, including woodland, the river and even the golf course.
Mike, from Springwood Nurseries, hosted the children, giving them an interesting talk about deciduous, evergreen trees. and the differences between annual and perennial plants. He even provided the children with some sun flower seeds, complete with the pots and soil to grow them.
Mrs McGuigan, Class teacher, said "We had a lovely morning at the garden centre, the weatjher for the walk up and back was good. A really lovely spring activity for the class to be involved with. We really appreciate the donation from Springwood and we are excited to see our sunflowers grow."