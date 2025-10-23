YourWorld: how to submit your stories straight to our newsrooms

Primet and West Craven students enjoy a rewards trip at Turf Moor

By Claire Brannon
Contributor
Published 23rd Oct 2025, 12:49 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2025, 13:04 BST
Students from Colne Primet Academy and West Craven High School were treated to a visit to Turf Moor this week. During the day, students had the incredible opportunity to meet several key members of staff at the club.

Matt Williams, Chief Operations Officer, spoke about his role and how the club operates behind the scenes. They also met Mark Haworth, Head of Retail, who shared insights into the design and sales of the club’s kits and merchandise; Georgina Escandon, Head of Fan Experience and International Marketing; and Lola Ogunbote, Chief Operations Officer for the women’s team.

Students also heard from Jack Tebbutt, First Team Player Care Lead, and Chris Andrews, Director of Football and Sport and Education, who discussed their roles in supporting players and developing talent. After the talks, the group enjoyed a special behind-the-scenes tour of Turf Moor, including visits to both the home and away changing rooms. They met Max Weiss and Florentino Luis in the home changing room and had the opportunity to take photos, and get autographs.

It was a truly inspiring and unforgettable day, offering our students a real insight into the many careers that exist within professional football. A huge thank you to Darcie, Casey and the team at Burnley Football Club in the Community for organising such a rewarding and memorable experience.

