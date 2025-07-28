Pictures from Year 6 leavers classes at Pendle primary schools

By Dominic Collis
Published 28th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST
It’s that time of year again when our little ones are saying goodbye and preparing for ‘big school’.

We’ve assembled this wonderful collection of pictures of Year 6 classes from primary schools across Pendle.

Take a look.

Scared Heart RC Primary Year 6

1. Scared Heart RC Primary Year 6

Scared Heart RC Primary Year 6 Photo: s

Saint Michael and All Angels CofE VA Primary School

2. Saint Michael and All Angels CofE VA Primary School

Saint Michael and All Angels CofE VA Primary School Photo: s

St John Southworth RC PS - Oak Class

3. St John Southworth RC PS - Oak Class

St John Southworth RC PS - Oak Class Photo: s

Salterforth Primary - Amethyst Class

4. Salterforth Primary - Amethyst Class

Salterforth Primary - Amethyst Class Photo: s

