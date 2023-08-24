Picture gallery: Colne Primet Academy students celebrate GCSE results
Students from Colne Primet Academy celebrated with friends, family and teachers after their hard work paid has enabled them to progress to their first-choice college courses and apprenticeships.
By Dominic Collis
Published 24th Aug 2023, 18:44 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 18:45 BST
Colne Primet Academy Principal, Mrs Julia Pilkington, said: “After all of the disruption these students have endured over the past few years, it was fantastic to see that their resilience and motivation has allowed them to progress to their chosen next steps.”
Take a look at some of the happy students celebrating with friends.
