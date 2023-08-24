News you can trust since 1877
Colne Primet Academy students have won praise for their GCSE results

Picture gallery: Colne Primet Academy students celebrate GCSE results

Students from Colne Primet Academy celebrated with friends, family and teachers after their hard work paid has enabled them to progress to their first-choice college courses and apprenticeships.
By Dominic Collis
Published 24th Aug 2023, 18:44 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 18:45 BST

Colne Primet Academy Principal, Mrs Julia Pilkington, said: “After all of the disruption these students have endured over the past few years, it was fantastic to see that their resilience and motivation has allowed them to progress to their chosen next steps.”

Take a look at some of the happy students celebrating with friends.

Colne Primet Academy students have won praise for their GCSE results

Colne Primet Academy students have won praise for their GCSE results

Colne Primet Academy students have won praise for their GCSE results

Colne Primet Academy students have won praise for their GCSE results

Colne Primet Academy students have won praise for their GCSE results

Colne Primet Academy students have won praise for their GCSE results

Colne Primet Academy students have won praise for their GCSE results

Colne Primet Academy students have won praise for their GCSE results

