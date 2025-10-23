Pendle school joins Colne’s Junior Council for 2025-26

A Pendle school has joined Colne’s Junior Council for 2025-26.

Founder schools Christ Church CE, Park Primary, Trawden Forest, and West Street Community welcomed Primet Primary in the Council Chamber in Colne Town Hall.

The new Junior Councillors attended a “Getting to Know You” session followed by hustings and elections.

Mrs Lisa Stinchon, head teacher at Trawden Forest, oversaw the democratic process, and Coun. Sarah Cockburn-Price spoke about Colne Town Hall’s history.

Tyler, Mia, Delia, and Leilani of Colne’s Junior Council for 2025-26.

Miss Sarah Watson, West Street head teacher, said it was “daunting” for pupils to take part in hustings, but called their speeches “superb”.

"It was wonderful to see them encouraged by their fellow junior councillors. Everyone received votes, and the counts were often both tense and close,” she said.

The council voted in its first girl as chair, Mia from Park Primary. Delia from Christ Church is now deputy chair, Tyler from Park Primary is secretary, and the treasurer is Leilani from Christ Church.

The children also discovered this year’s Head Teachers’ Challenge.