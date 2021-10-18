Pendle pupils enjoy a spot of poetry

Casterton pupils enjoying World Poetry Day

Burnley Youth Theatre visited Casterton Primary Academy to run an interactive poetry writing workshop. The children worked with practitioners from the Theatre to compose and perform a poem about their perfect day at the beach.

Year 5 children at Castercliff Primary Academy read poems including Macavity, The Marrog and There's a Dragon In My Bed to younger children and at Pendle Primary Academy, Year 4 children performed some poetry pieces in the immersive classroom as part of their mountains and rivers poetry lesson.

Students at West Craven High School were filmed reading out famous poems and some of their own pieces. One student received a well done message on Twitter from poet Brian Moses after he was filmed reading his poem, Instead.

The theme of National Poetry Day was 'Choices' and students at Colne Primet Academy were tasked with writing a poem on this topic. Over 70 entries were received and the winners were Edwin in Year 9, Ella in Year 9 and Cody in Year 10.

Lynne Blomley, executive principal for Secondary Education, said: “As a Trust, we have a Reading Collaboration group who work together to develop new ideas and events to help our children develop a love of reading.

"National Poetry Day was a great opportunity to bring poetry to life in all of our schools and it was fantastic to see so many children getting involved with reading, writing and performing poetry on the day.